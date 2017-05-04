SLO residents need to fight for public participation

May 4, 2017

OPINION by ALLAN COOPER

It is ironic that on the same night that the San Luis Obispo City Council received a Davenport Institute Platinum Award for civic engagement they also discussed limiting public comment to a total of 15 minutes, with each speaker limited to one minute.

The Davenport Institute is dedicated to the following: “Greater public participation and trust in local government fosters more effective local representative democracy in California.” In light of this, it’s not clear how the Davenport Institute rationalized making this award. Many of us believe that public trust in our San Luis Obispo City government is at an all-time low. Why?

Because this discussion on placing limits on public comments came after the city settled a lawsuit over a rental housing inspection program.

In the public eye settlements are almost always seen as tacit admissions of wrongdoing. Yet the city attorney had the audacity to characterize this lawsuit as both “opportunistic and without merit.”

Because this discussion came on the heels of raising non-applicant appeal fees from $281 to $683 in spite of wide public opposition and because over the past three years neighborhood groups in San Luis Obispo have filed and lost nine appeals. These appeals were lost even though the council chamber had been filled many times to capacity with appeal supporters, in spite of hours of impassioned public testimony and after the council had received numerous letters of support.

This ominous pattern of denial on both the previous and current council’s part suggests that their minds are already made up well before hearing our public testimony. If this is true, truncating the process clearly makes sense.

All of this should explain why many of us will be in attendance at the May 16 council meeting to protest this latest, brazen attempt to further limit public participation in local government.

Loading...