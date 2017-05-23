Tana Coates appointed SLO County Superior Court judge

May 22, 2017

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Tana L. Coates to a judgeship in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Coates, 58, of San Luis Obispo, has been a partner at Coates and Coates LLP since 2009. She was a partner at James R. Murphy, Jr. and Tana L. Coates, A Law Corporation from 2005 to 2009 and an associate at James R. Murphy, Jr., A Law Corporation from 1991 to 2005.

Coates earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center and a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Martin J. Tangeman to the Court of Appeal.

Total compensation for the position is $191,612. Coates is a Democrat.

