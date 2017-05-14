Front Page  »  

Templeton High School vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs

May 14, 2017

Windows at Templeton High School were defaced Saturday with swastikas and racial slurs.

At approximately 7 a.m., a school staffer found the windows marred with the racial slurs and called law enforcement. As a result, deputies are investigating this incident as a hate crime and the FBI has been notified.

In addition to the graffiti, deputies discovered a vandal had also flooded the gym causing thousands of dollars in damage to the floor. The vandal had placed a garden hose in the gym and left it running.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 805-781-4500, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.







4 Comments

  1. laftch says:
    05/14/2017 at 5:13 pm

    Might have been a disgruntled employee.

  2. Messkit says:
    05/14/2017 at 2:41 pm

    As usual, lately, with such racial and political vandalism, look first to the side that would benefit most from it.

  3. pnishaven says:
    05/14/2017 at 12:17 pm

    Wow you little shit head. you are in deep trouble here and I cannot wait until you are caught!

