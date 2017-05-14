Templeton High School vandalized with swastikas and racial slurs

May 14, 2017

Windows at Templeton High School were defaced Saturday with swastikas and racial slurs.

At approximately 7 a.m., a school staffer found the windows marred with the racial slurs and called law enforcement. As a result, deputies are investigating this incident as a hate crime and the FBI has been notified.

In addition to the graffiti, deputies discovered a vandal had also flooded the gym causing thousands of dollars in damage to the floor. The vandal had placed a garden hose in the gym and left it running.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 805-781-4500, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

