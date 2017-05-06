Templeton Maker’s Faire shows off student’s abilities

May 6, 2017

By RICHARD BASTIAN

Templeton High School hosted the Maker’s Faire, a learning and tinkering opportunity for students, last Wednesday. More than 1,100 people turned out to see what these incredible students created.

Developer and physics teacher Jason Diodati started the Maker’s Faire to provide students an opportunity to develop and show off their talents by building projects on their own.

“The intent is to inspire students to make things themselves,” Diodati said.

While Diodati provides guidance, the students learn primarily from their experiences as they solve their own problems.

In addition, Dan Davis started a Maker’s Faire, which involves industrial arts, fine arts and wood working, at Templeton Junior High School.

Davis uses a little different approach in teaching these young students to “learn by doing,” and to “think outside the box.”

For the main event at the Maker’s Faire, drones battled it out in the high school gymnasium.

Spencer Murray built a bamboo bike. He first considered a carbon fiber bike then switched to a bamboo carbon bike. Spencer wants to go to college and become a mechanical engineer, he said.

Ian Raad wants to sell his penny round table to the highest bidder. It took him over 11 hours to glue 3,000 pennies on his project.

Adrian Flannegan was inspired to make a lighted coffee table because he likes working with wood, he said. Flannegan hopes that people will look at his coffee table and want to create something made out of wood themselves.

Speaking of unusual coffee tables, Brikh Karred really went all out in creating a lighted fish tank coffee table.

“I really enjoy going out fishing with my grandfather, family and friends so I wanted to build something that would combine them all together,” Karred said.

Karred is also the catcher for the Templeton Varsity Baseball team. He plans to play baseball in college, and hopes to go on to play for a major league team.

Hendrix Nunez said he likes things that light up, so he came up with his unusual piece of art. Nunez said he doesn’t know just yet what he wants to do, but the talented sophomore has time to think about it.

Nolan Edwards, a 14-year-old at Templeton Middle School, created a solar cell phone charger with the help of his mentor, Dan Davis.

Meghan McClancy created two A-frame plant stands, one made from light birch and the other from redwood. In addition to woodworking, McClancy publishes two magazines called Transcend. She began publishing in February in an attempt to offer something different.

“I wanted to talk about real life, things that matter, following ones dreams, and people who are inspirational,” McClancy said. She was recently accepted into Cal Poly where she wants to study marketing.

In support of alternative energy, Emma Gray created a water heater that draws its energy from the sun. It serves two functions: running a pump from solar energy and heating black coils that heat up pool water to about 80 degrees.

Madison Holmes built an electric guitar out of a cigar box that runs off of a nine volt battery. Madison said he’s played the guitar for more than two weeks and hasn’t had to change the batteries yet. What he likes best is that he can take the guitar anywhere, even if there is no there is not an electric outlet.

A student who loves surfing, Josh Morrin built a surfboard chair out of a surfboard and driftwood.

Maggie Lee, who wants to be a space engineer after graduating college, created a orrey orbit of the solar system. In Lee’s model, gears cause the planets to orbit the sun.

In the battle of the drones, each drone operator tried to knock their opponents’ drones out of the competition. The object is to land your drone on top of one table and then to the next, scoring points each time you land.

