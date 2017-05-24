Thieves snatch purse in SLO Target, then use credit card
May 24, 2017
A pair of thieves snatched a woman’s purse at the San Luis Obispo Target, then used her credit card at another store, according to SLOPD.
Surveillance footage caught the suspects, a man and woman, walking out of Target at 5:19 p.m. Saturday.
SLOPD is requesting help with identifying the suspects. Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department.
Dirt bags for sure… Take a good look at these young people! Hand slap and repeat the offense, no bag deal thanks to Democrats, Gov Brown and Obama… These minorities should not be held accountable because of their difficult life! What is yours is theirs, get use to it!
Gosh, wish CCN.com would have had MORE DETAILS about the theft so as to maybe highlight HOW it happened. Did the lady leave her purse in the cart and walk away and the thieves swiped her wallet? Did they take her entire purse? How did they GET her credit card?? If we had more info it might help to PREVENT another crime. Just say’in.
They seem like a nice couple.