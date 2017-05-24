Thieves snatch purse in SLO Target, then use credit card

A pair of thieves snatched a woman’s purse at the San Luis Obispo Target, then used her credit card at another store, according to SLOPD.

Surveillance footage caught the suspects, a man and woman, walking out of Target at 5:19 p.m. Saturday.

SLOPD is requesting help with identifying the suspects. Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department.

