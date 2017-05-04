Tribune slashes jobs amid declining subscriptions

May 4, 2017

The San Luis Obispo Tribune recently laid off at least three employees while subscription revenue continues to decline.

The newsroom cut two part-time and two full-time positions. One of the full-time employees was offered a part-time position, though it is unclear if they plan to accept the offer.

In 2016, McClatchy’s advertising revenues were down 10.8 percent compared to 2015. In addition, daily circulation dropped 9.3 percent and distribution of the Sunday paper was down 10.5 percent. On the upside, online views increased by 26.8 percent.

According to the SLO New Times, a yearly subscription package to the Tribune runs $779.48. Over the past few years rates have double for some customers. In addition, because of varying rate specials yearly costs are not consistent.

In 2015, McClatchy incurred a loss of $300.2 million. Though still in the red, by cutting expenses and selling real estate, McClatchy reduced its losses to $34.2 million in 2016, according to McClatchy’s financial reports.

On Feb. 18, McClatchy announced plans to sell The Tribune building on Higuera Street this year.

