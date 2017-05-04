Tribune slashes jobs amid declining subscriptions
May 4, 2017
The San Luis Obispo Tribune recently laid off at least three employees while subscription revenue continues to decline.
The newsroom cut two part-time and two full-time positions. One of the full-time employees was offered a part-time position, though it is unclear if they plan to accept the offer.
In 2016, McClatchy’s advertising revenues were down 10.8 percent compared to 2015. In addition, daily circulation dropped 9.3 percent and distribution of the Sunday paper was down 10.5 percent. On the upside, online views increased by 26.8 percent.
According to the SLO New Times, a yearly subscription package to the Tribune runs $779.48. Over the past few years rates have double for some customers. In addition, because of varying rate specials yearly costs are not consistent.
In 2015, McClatchy incurred a loss of $300.2 million. Though still in the red, by cutting expenses and selling real estate, McClatchy reduced its losses to $34.2 million in 2016, according to McClatchy’s financial reports.
On Feb. 18, McClatchy announced plans to sell The Tribune building on Higuera Street this year.
I delivered news papers for six years during my youth and today you see the aged doing what kids did on a larger scale. Yes change continues and I expect that news print is near over. Today it is almost expected that you do e-banking and everything else, it is assumed that you have a internet connection and void of the need for a hard copy. Just forward your file to your CPA and then it is e-filed. Seriously we are in scary times, privacy is gone and the burden of proof is on you when the internet does you wrong. I will miss the news print, the teller and face to face.
I don’t know if this is slashing jobs or not, depends on how many employees they have. Although it is an indication of the slow death of the Tribune.
$779.48??? Per Year??? Are you sure…. 2.13 per day???
Their subscription rate is currently advertised for $161.00 for 7 day delivery and digital access. This would have been an easy fact check…
Source: https://sanluisobispo.subscriber.services/