Woman airlifted off Bishop Peak
May 15, 2017
A 59-year-old who became light-headed while hiking ended up being airlifted off Bishop Peak Sunday afternoon. [KSBY]
Around 4 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Fire Department received a call about a light-headed hiker. When fire crews arrived at Bishop Peak, they learned the woman had dislocated her shoulder while being helped up some rocks.
Medics reached the woman after about 30 minutes, and a helicopter then flew her down the mountain. The woman was taken to a local hospital.
Heavy wind made the rescue more difficult, officials say. San Luis Obispo firefighters, Cal Fire and the CHP collaborated on the rescue.
Is it true they get hazard pay for rescues? Everyone shows up when someone falls off a cliff in Shell Beach or Montana d’ Oro. Could it be someone’s relative on a make-work project?
Why the heliocopter? That’s not a harsh trail. It would seem like 4 well-trained men and a lightweight litter could have brought her down the hill.
Bishop’s Peak is seriously a walk in the park. Dislocated shoulder? Just walk down.
She better have deep pockets because that helicopter bill is going to be expensive
Dislocated shoulder? Yeah, that hurts but suck it up and hoof-it down the mountain and seek assistance at the ER. Hard to pass judgement on her initial medical condition, though. Could be stroke or heart attack, or heat exhaustion. Given she was NOT airlifted to the hospital, I’d wager a guess that turned out to be nothing serious since they just airlifted down to their regular landing zone where she would get conventional transport.
As for cost, given it was CHP’s Air 70, that lift was likely freebie. Different story had it been CalStar offering ALS and a trip to the hospital via helo.
About 6 weeks ago, I was in an almost identical situation on a trail south of SLO. The dislocated shoulder (upper arm out of shoulder socket) is moderately painful but, if put in a sling, it doesn’t get noticeably worse walking out carefully.
I did have assistance from another mountain biker with the first aid and from a couple of trail runners in monitoring me and pushing my bike as I walked out. It is a bonus of living in an area like this that so many people are willing to go out of their way to help a stranger. Thanks, trail angels!