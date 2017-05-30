Woman dies at Twin Cities after attending music festival at Lake San Antonio

A Ventura woman died at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton early Sunday after being transported away from a music festival at Lake San Antonio in southern Monterey County.

Doctors pronounced 20-year-old Ventura College student Baylee Ybarra Gatlin dead at approximately 3:40 a.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of Gatlin’s death is unknown, and an an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Monterey County Sheriff’s officials have not released any information about the death. The Monterey sherif’s office stated in a Facebook post that about 25,000 people attended the three-day music festival known as Lightning in a Bottle.

“The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and founders of the event, The Do LaB, have built a great relationship over the years to provide safety and security for the attendees and staff,” the Facebook post states.

Lightning in a Bottle’s website acknowledges drug use occurs at the event and says a variety of safety protocols are in place in order to reduce harm.

