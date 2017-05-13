Front Page  »  

Woman shoots and kills pit bull in Orcutt dog attack

May 13, 2017

An Orcutt woman shot and killed one of two pit bulls early Thursday morning that had broke into her property and attacked her German Shepherd. [KSBY]

Authorities say the pit bull mixes broke through two fences on Rosalie Drive in order to enter the woman’s property. The German Shepherd suffered a mangled leg and neck wounds in the attack and was taken to a veterinarian.

One of the pit bulls ran off but was then caught by animal control personnel. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s personnel are investigating the incident, but authorities say it appears the shooting was lawful.







10 Comments

  1. marc says:
    05/13/2017 at 8:31 pm

    Good for her!

  2. laftch says:
    05/13/2017 at 7:51 pm

    Now that’s what I’m talking about. Good job.

  3. sloweb says:
    05/13/2017 at 4:24 pm

    Pit Bulls have been bred for only one purpose – to tenaciously kill other animals. The real crime is the huge numbers of Pit Bulls down at the shelter. Not very adoptable – with good reason! Anybody who says that they are maligned and do not deserve their bad rep is living in denial.

    • Chinaski says:
      05/13/2017 at 7:53 pm

      I guess I just got lucky with the two pits I’ve owned that are gentle as pie and good around strangers and children. Doubt it has anything to do with the owners. Just luck.

    • Pete says:
      05/13/2017 at 9:05 pm

      You are so right. I cannot figure out why any sane person would allow these killing machines into their home.
      The woman deserves a medal, and in the dark recesses of my mind would love to see the pb owner suffer some serious sanctions. This happens all too often.

  4. Kaiser Bill says:
    05/13/2017 at 1:43 pm

    Not all pit bulls…

    • Pete says:
      05/13/2017 at 9:10 pm

      Duh!
      And not all Nazis murdered innocent people, shall we allow the Nazi attitude to exist? Get real, almost all pit bulls are scary and dangerous. Only a foolish (or wicked) person would harbor such a dangerous thing.

  5. Rich in MB says:
    05/13/2017 at 1:37 pm

    This is a tough one for the left….
    Do we ban Pit Bulls or Guns?

    • Pelican1 says:
      05/13/2017 at 4:44 pm

      You forgot the third and most important choice…stupidity.

    • Pete says:
      05/13/2017 at 9:08 pm

      Not tough at all. Ban the dangerous breeds and hammer the irresponsible humans who enable these attacks. There are way too many guns in our society but in this case I applaud this woman for protecting her innocent dog-by any means.

      Years ago a friend of mine shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his cat, bravo! But he got in a lot of trouble for that, wrong!

      Our society is so weak, we have this ever present danger and do nothing. What a bunch of pansies…

