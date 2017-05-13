Woman shoots and kills pit bull in Orcutt dog attack
May 13, 2017
An Orcutt woman shot and killed one of two pit bulls early Thursday morning that had broke into her property and attacked her German Shepherd. [KSBY]
Authorities say the pit bull mixes broke through two fences on Rosalie Drive in order to enter the woman’s property. The German Shepherd suffered a mangled leg and neck wounds in the attack and was taken to a veterinarian.
One of the pit bulls ran off but was then caught by animal control personnel. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s personnel are investigating the incident, but authorities say it appears the shooting was lawful.
