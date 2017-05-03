Wrong-way driver dies after slamming into big-rig on Highway 101
May 3, 2017
An elderly Santa Maria man driving the wrong way on Highway 101 crashed head-on into a semi-truck Tuesday night near Los Alamos. The crashed killed the wrong-way driver and sent his van tumbling into the highway median.
At approximately 9 p.m., the wrong way driver was traveling in the fast lane when he came upon two semi-trucks that were driving side by side. A semi-truck driven by a 66-year-old Templeton man collided with the van.
A third vehicle then crashed into the semi-truck. Both the semi-truck and third vehicle drivers suffered minor injuries.
About 40 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the semi-truck onto the highway.
It is unclear why the Santa Maria man was driving the wrong direction. There has been no mention of whether drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors.
There needs to be an age starting YEARLY driving competence testing, maybe age 72. I am 64 and can see the need as it is senseless putting others at risk when driving skills deteriorate enough for this type of accident to happen. My kids know they can tell me when its time to stop driving as I would hate to be the one to kill a young parent of a family.