More than 100 people exercise California’s new right to die
June 28, 2017
A total of 111 people took life-ending pills over the last seven months of 2016 under California right-to-die law. [USA Today]
The law took effect on June 9, 2016. A newly released report by the California Department of Health accounts for the terminally ill individuals who participated in the state’s assisted suicide program between June 9 and Dec. 31.
During that period, 191 people who had six months or fewer to live received life-ending prescriptions. Of that group, only 111 had taken the pills by the end of last year.
According to the state report, 58.6 percent of the 111 people who died had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and 18 percent were suffering from neuromuscular disorders like ALS and Parkinson’s. A little more than 75 percent of those who died were between the ages of 60 to 89.
The majority of the individuals who took life-ending medication had at least some college education, and 89.5 percent of them were white.
Matt Whitaker, the state director of the group Compassion & Choices, said the statistics show California’s new law is working as it should.
“The state’s data show that even during the early months of the law’s implementation, the law was working well and terminally ill Californians were able to take comfort in knowing that they had this option to peacefully end intolerable suffering,” Whitaker said.
Maybe this wonder drug will help the state accelerate executing the death penalty for those on death row. Save the taxpayer a few bucks for a change.
So how many self administered the poison like the concept was marketed? By omitting an ordinary witness all the safeguards are rendered hollow.
State Documents in Oregon indicate that 20% of their assisted suicide deaths were bullied by the corporate facilitators forcing the poison.
60%, even the religious, favor the concept then 95% change to not-in-favor after they learn how easily the laws can be wrongly administered Risking us all,all ages, to be exploited by predatory corporations and predatory new best friends or heirs.
Read the language of the laws to decern the double speak, omissions and commissions.
Facetiously, thank Yahweh of the Christian faith that California is not predominately either Catholic, or has a large conservative Christian presence that would have made this law harder to pass. Therefore, with California’s Right-to-Die Act, reason was implemented to allow a person with a painful terminal illness the option to end their lives their way, and on their terms and location.
I see no problem with this. People with terminal illnesses should be given the dignity and right to decide when they have had enough suffering.