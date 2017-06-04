820 area code coming to the Central Coast

June 4, 2017

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will soon have two area codes, 805 and 820, because the number of 805 combinations is running short.

As a result, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the new area code to meet the demand for new numbers. The CPUC forecasted that the 805 area would use up all its available numbers by the fourth quarter of 2017.

Existing customers will retain their 805 area code and specific telephone numbers. However, all customers will need to dial one plus the three digit area code for both the 805 and the 820 area codes beginning in May 2018.

The 805 area code was created in 1957, splitting from the 213 area code and covering the coastal and inland areas north of Los Angeles. The 805 area code was reduced to its current configuration along the coast when the 661 was split off of it in 1999.

Here are some tips from the CPUC to help prepare for the area code overlay:

Contact security or alarm vendors to update numbers to avoid a break in security, routines and contacts.

Reprogram equipment or features i.e., automatic dial, speed dial, call forwarding, modems for computer or internet dial-up access etc., programmed to dial seven digits to dial “1 plus area code plus telephone number.

Update items like stationery, checks, etc., to include your area code plus telephone number.

Start thinking of dialing 1 plus the area code plus telephone number for all calls.

Advise families, friends etc., to dial 1 plus the area code plus the telephone number for all calls.

Provide your area code plus the telephone number, not just the telephone number, as needed.

When asking for someone else’s number, remember to ask for the area code too.

Remember that the previous area code and the new area code will co-exist within the same geographic region.

Loading...