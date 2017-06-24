Arroyo Grande man drowns off Avila Beach

Rescue personnel were unable to find the body of a 35-year-old man Arroyo Grande man who drowned while fishing three miles off the coast of Port San Luis on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before noon, Nicholas Deloss Marold was fishing with a friend when he went into the ocean and then did not resurface. Marold’s friend then called for assistance.

Multiple agencies participated in the search for Marold including the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department, the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol. The search continues for Marold’s body.

Marold worked as a corrective exercise specialist and regularly fished on Friday afternoons with a friend, according to a Facebook post by Marold’s family.

“It is with great sadness and inexplicable grief that I announce that our son, grandson, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, Nicholas Marold, was out fishing in the ocean yesterday with his friend Ryan, a regular Friday event,” the Facebook post says. “Nick went for a swim and never resurfaced. We are still in shock that such a health conscious, and probably the most athletic person we all know could be gone so fast.”

