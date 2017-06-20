Arroyo Grande man killed in Humvee accident at Fort Hunter Liggett

June 20, 2017

An Arroyo Grande man who was working as a civilian contractor for the United States Army was struck and killed by a Humvee at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County on Friday morning. Officials have released sparse information about the incident.

According to Bathe’s LinkedIn profile, he worked for the U.S. Army for the last 20 years, serving various roles including being a civil affairs commander and an agriculture chief in Afghanistan. Previously, Bathe served in the Marine Corps and National Guard.

For the past 24 years, Bathe also owned and operated a family farm in Arroyo Grande. Walnuts were his cash crop, according to his LinkedIn page.

