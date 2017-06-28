Atascadero Eagle Ranch project placed on hold

June 28, 2017

A plan to build hundreds of homes, a resort and more on the southern edge of Atascadero has been placed on hold. But despite significant opposition to the plans, the developer likely will not drop the project.

Jeff and Greg Smith of Ventura plan to develop a 3,457-acre property just outside the Atascadero city limits. The Smiths and their development firm Smith-Hobson LLC have been asking the city to annex the property.

Plans call for 494 single-family homes, 93 multi-family units, a 100-room hotel and resort, a village center, restaurant, park and equestrian staging area. Additionally, there would be miles of roads, multi-use trails and open space.

In February, Atascadero released a draft environmental impact report for the project, which has drawn hundreds of comments. A group of Atascadero residents is challenging the draft EIR, which is likely a major factor in Smith-Hobson placing the project on hold.

Also, financial analysis of the development proposal has reportedly revealed that the project would cost the city more money than it would raise.

“Significant new information became available over the last few weeks,” Smith-Hobson CEO David S. Armstrong said in a statement. “This information impacts the feasibility and marketability of the proposed project. The Eagle Ranch team asked the city to pause the project while they sort through the implications of this information. The project team is working as quickly as possible to assess the issues.”

Atascadero Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore said the developer asked for more time following hundreds of comments on the draft EIR and after getting a better understanding of necessary mitigation measures. The Eagle Ranch team has not indicated how much time they will need, Dunsmore said.

