Atascadero teen breaks her back in a crash on Cuesta Grade

June 23, 2017

A 19-year-old Atascadero woman suffered a broken vertebra on Thursday after the pickup truck in which she was traveling in slammed into the back of a big rig on the Cuesta Grade. [KSBY]

At approximately 7:30 a.m., a 20-year-old Santa Margarita man was reportedly driving a pickup truck southbound on Highway 101 north of Old Stage Coach Road at speeds of about 85 mph. The Atascadero woman was a passenger in the pickup.

The semi-truck in front of it was traveling about 25 to 30 mph.

For an unknown reason, the pickup hit the back of the big rig, causing the smaller truck to spin out of control and crash into a guardrail. Emergency responders then arrived at the scene and transported the injured teen to the hospital.

The injuries suffered by the drivers of both the pickup and the big rig have not been disclosed. The driver of the big rig likewise went to the hospital.

CHP officials say DUI is not suspected in the crash. But, an investigation is ongoing and charges could be requested.

