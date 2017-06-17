Are California Democrats manipulating the system?

Amid objections from Republican lawmakers, California Democrats slipped a provision into a budget related bill on Thursday that will help thwart an attempt to recall Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, further fanning allegation of wrongdoing by both parties.

After Newman voted to increase the state’s gas tax, a recall was started against him that if successful would have gone to a vote shortly after the Nov. 1 start of the gas tax hike. An overwhelming majority of Californians object to gas tax increase, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Shortly after the recall effort was announced, Chevron donated $500,000 to the California Republican Party, to help fund the Newman recall effort.

Democrats cried foul contending the Newman recall effort has employed misleading tactics such as saying the recall will reverse the gas tax, which it will not.

California lawmakers then came to Newman’s defense on Thursday and passed a budget related bill with a provision that changes the requirements for qualifying a recall petition for the ballot. These changes are likely to delay Newman’s recall vote until a general election, which generally favor Democrats.

Now Republicans are noting their disgust at the tactics Democratic lawmakers have employed to hold onto their supermajority.

