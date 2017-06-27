California to label Monsanto’s Roundup as cause of cancer
The state of California is intensifying its battle with agrochemical giant Monsanto. On Monday, the state Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) announced that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup, will be added next month to the list of chemicals known by California to cause cancer.
Monsanto, which is being taken over by agrochemical giant Bayer, has sued OEHHA over the matter. A trial court ruled against Monsanto earlier this year, allowing OEHHA to move forward with adding glyphosate to the state list. Monsanto, however, is vowing to continue fighting in court.
Under Proposition 65, a voter initiative passed in 1986, California maintains a list of chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity. Placement on the list does not regulate how a chemical is used, but it requires that products containing the chemical be sold with warning labels.
Glyphosate and Roundup have been the subject of decades of debate and protests. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an organ of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as probably carcinogenic. Several countries have banned or restricted the private and/or commercial sale of Roundup.
In the United States, several lawsuits have been filed over alleged harm caused by Roundup. One of the lawsuits was filed last year by a Cambria woman who alleged Roundup killed her husband.
Cambria farmer Jack McCall died of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in late 2015. McCall reportedly used Roundup on his farm everyday for nearly 30 years.
The family’s dog, which spent his life roaming the farm, also died of lymphoma, according to a federal lawsuit filed by McCall’s wife, Terri McCall.
Monsanto said in a statement released Tuesday that claims of glyphosate being carcinogenic are without merit.
“Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, and the listing under Prop 65 is unwarranted on the basis of science and the law. California’s sole reason for listing glyphosate under Prop 65 is the fatally flawed classification by IARC, which ignored crucial scientific data that undermines its conclusion. OEHHA’s decision to list glyphosate is contrary to its own scientific assessment, which determined that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, as well as the conclusions of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Chemical Agency (ECHA), and every regulatory body in the world that has studied glyphosate.”
My bad- didn’t read the article, read the headline and hastily reacted
I have no dog in this fight (aside from not to slowly poison my family), but there’s a legitimate reason why this stuff is dangerous. Unfortunately, when it happens in our back yard, we tend to take notice.
Yet California mindless droids voted down the measure to label GMO foods. Foods specifically modified to tolerate being sprayed with Glyphosate. Go figure.
Totally. That one still stings. Monsanto doled out plenty of cash to convince people that knowing what they are eating is somehow a bad thing. Unfortunately, Monsanto has a better court record than Larry H. Parker.
To 99% of the people outside California looking in, you are a Californian. Because those ppl also groan about their issues instead of getting involved to change it.
Monsanto is a humanitarian company!
And glyphosate isn’t cancerous, but everything else in round-up is.
*execs snickering*
Yep it is a poison. I’ve seen this stuff used haphazardly on my neighbor’s. The effects on plants and insects lasts.
Users should know, Roundup: 1) Goes systemic throughout the plant; 2) has a long half life; 3) when ingested it affects gut microbiota in animals and insects.
I would not use this stuff without the proper equipment and only as an absolute last resort in the most limited manner possible. It is used far too commonly.
Monsanto itself has morphed into cancer.
They are just trying to catch up to the government
Why, because the are successful?
As someone who knows too many people affected by cancer, I hope you use roundup daily.
This debate reminds me of the “cigarettes are safe” arguments of the past. I would guess that if we all naturally lived to be over 100 years of age, we would have better data on what is safe and what is unsafe. Social Security banks on us to wilt on the vine at 66 so a little arsenic here and there may prove to be safe for that duration.
No, its more like having radioactive isotopes sprayed willly nilly all over, with no one hainvg any clue why they are getting sick. Read a couple journals on Google Journal and see the true toxicity of this crap. To compare to smoking is laughable, maybe smoking asbestos.
The half life of this crap is quite long btw, it does not by any means just “go away”. thank you CCN for reporting on this very important issue. People need to contact their local government to remove this from places like The Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Vons Etc etc, it is very dangerous material, and kills all life very very easily. Not just weeds.
Yet somehow people seem to think smoking pot is completely safe with no side affects…
Would your rather smoke weed or Roundup?
You may be smoking both. This junk is being sprayed on wheat just as the seeds mature so farmers don’t have to wait so long to harvest the dried up plants! You’re eating roundup if you eat bread products that aren’t organic! Now, that’s sick.
Many people who think of themselves as “gluten intolerant ” might(!) be having a response to the round up present in almost every single wheat item that is not organic.
Care to cite the facts to back up your insinuation?
The sky is falling where is my tin hat?
Wow, about time. I was reading international peer reviewed journals about this years ago, reports from USA, India and China. Not just cancer, Autism, retardation and a slew of other things. Stop using round-up folks, it mutates just more than humans.