Central Coast students win spots in state rodeo championships

June 1, 2017

More than two dozen high school students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties qualified to participate in the California High School Rodeo Association finals next month.

Central Coast wins in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding events qualified the students to compete in the state championships in Bishop on July 10 through July 16. During the state finals, students will battle to represent California at the July 16 through July 22 World Championship High School National Finals in Wyoming.

During the current school year, students participated in eight rodeos in which they competed for points. The top five point earners in each event are slated to compete in Bishop.

District 7 qualifiers to the state rodeo championships:

· Taite Stickler, San Luis High School, competed in boys’ cutting, reined cow horse, steer wrestling, team roping (heeler) and tie down roping.

· Tyree Cochrane, Arroyo Grande High School, competed in goat tying and .22 light rifle.

· Lynnde Cole, Arroyo Grande High School, competed in breakaway roping.

· Alea Cunningham, Arroyo Grande High School, competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping and pole bending.

· Riley Gajdos, Paso Robles High School, competed in girls’ cutting.

· Jared Javadi, Templeton High School, competed in boys’ cutting and .22 light rifle.

· Ryan Jennings, Paso Robles High School, competed in team roping (heeler).

· Sadie Noblitt, San Luis High School, competed in breakaway, girls’ cutting and queen competition.

· Garrett Oliveira, Atascadero High School, competed in bull riding.

· Chance Ruffoni, Arroyo Grande High School, competed in boys’ cutting, steer wrestling, team roping (heeler), tie down roping.

· Antonio Silva, Mission Prep High School, competed in boys’ cutting and .22 light rifle.

· Clay Simons, Templeton High School, competed in team roping (header).

· Hannah Thoming, Arroyo Grande High School, competed in barrel racing.

· Blaize Twisselman, Atascadero High School, competed in team roping (heeler).

· Kathryn Varian, Paso Robles High School, competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping, girls’ cutting and pole bending.

· Rhett Varian, Paso Robles High School, competed in team roping (header) and .22 light rifle.

· Tucker Allen, Nordoff High School in Ventura County, competed in steer wrestling, team roping (header) and tie down roping.

· Greg Fariss, Olive Grove Charter School in Santa Ynez, competed in steer wrestling.

· Josie Ferrante, Newbury Park High School in Ventura, competed in girls’ cutting, goat tying and reined cow horse.

· Lauren Flaherty, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, competed in barrel racing, girls’ cutting, team roping (heeler) and pole bending.

· Lauren Hopkins, Liberty High School in Ventura County, competed in goat tying.

· Karlie Huguenard, Righetti High School in Santa Maria, competed barrel racing.

· Chance Leatherman, Santa Susana High School, competed in boys’ cutting and reined cow horse.

· Cutter Machado, Righetti High School in Santa maria, competed in team roping (header).

· Dominic Patino, Frontier High School, competed in boys’ cutting and tie down roping.

· Gabriella Patino, Frontier High School, competed in team roping (header).

· Tanner Patino, Righetti High School in Santa Maria, competed in tie down roping.

· Darbie Pond, Righetti High School in Santa Maria, competed in breakaway roping, goat tying and pole bending.

· Ethan Usher, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, competed in steer wrestling and .22 light rifle.

· Maggie Usher, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, competed in goat tying, pole bending and .22 light rifle.

· Tanner Vorst, Visalia Technical High School, competed in bull riding.

