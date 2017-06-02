Court dismisses Knight’s soliciting a vote charge

June 1, 2017

By KAREN VELIE and JOSH FRIEDMAN

The court dismissed a charge of soliciting a vote in the trial of 86-year-old Edith Knight of Atascadero at a trial that kicked off Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Knight was facing two misdemeanor counts. She still faces a misdemeanor charge of electioneering, and if convicted, could serve six months in jail. It is against the law to campaign or electioneer within 100 feet of a polling place.

Two men, Stephen Williams and Charles Kleeman, claimed they heard Knight soliciting a vote for District 4 Supervisor Debbie Arnold at a polling place. Knight has denied the allegation.

During the June 2016 primary election, Williams filmed Knight talking on the phone with a voter while siting inside the lobby of the Elks Lodge. The Elks Lodge was serving as a polling place at the time, and Knight was volunteering as a poll worker.

At the time, both Williams and Kleeman were working for Arnold’s challenger, Eric Michielssen.

According to an Atascadero police report, Williams reported the incident to police three days following the election. Police officer Jeffrey Wilshusen, who received the report, reviewed the video and turned the case over to a detective, who spoke with Knight on the phone.

Knight told the detective, “Yeah, it was probably a mistake. I didn’t realize what I was doing,” according to the police report.

The California Attorney General’s Office is handing the case because of a conflict of interest. Knight contributed to SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow’s election campaign.

State prosecutors have pressed on with the case despite public outcry over an 86-year-old woman being put on trial for an alleged misdemeanor offense in what many are calling a politically motivated case.

Williams said he began recording in the middle of Knight’s phone conversation. In the video footage, Knight makes no mention of Arnold’s campaign nor any political candidate.

On Wednesday, the prosecution called Williams and Kleeman to the witness stand. Both men had issues with their testimony.

Williams testified that Knight arrived at the polling place in a dark colored car with a political bumper sticker on the back. However, Knight drives a light beige colored car.

Kleeman testified that he heard Knight introduce herself on the phone as calling on behalf of Arnold. Under cross examination, though, Kleeman said it was a year ago, and he can’t remember exactly what she said.

On Thursday, SLO County Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen acquitted Knight of the charge of soliciting a vote because their was not enough evidence to take the allegation to a jury.

Supporters of Knight have come from across the state to the San Luis Obispo courthouse to attend Knight’s trial. The courtroom was nearly full on Wednesday when the trial began.

On June 5 at 1:30 p.m., the trial will continue with closing statements and jury instructions.

