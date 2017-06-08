Driver flees CHP in downtown SLO, crashes and gets away

June 8, 2017

A driver managed to evade a CHP officer who was pursuing him in downtown San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, but then crashed his car after the patrolman gave up the chase. Nonetheless, the driver fled by foot and, along with at least one passenger, successfully evaded capture. [KSBY]

Around 8:30 p.m., a black BMW cut off a CHP patrol car at the intersection of California and Foothill boulevards. The officer tried to stop the driver, but he fled, driving reckless and then turning the wrong way on Marsh Street.

The officer said he called off the pursuit due to safety concerns. But, after looping around, the officer noticed a car that was parked funny and realized there had been a crash.

During the investigation, the officer determined the BMW had hit a red Toyota Camry, which then collided with a black Volkswagen Jetta.

At least three people jumped out of the crashed BMW at Marsh and Osos streets, the officer said. One person remained at the scene, while the others fled by foot. Officers briefly detained the individual at the scene and then released him.

A K-9 officer went house to house searching for the suspects. But, authorities did not located the driver nor the other suspect or suspects.

The BMW was registered out of Paso Robles. The pursuing officer said the car contained an odor of alcohol, but it was not clear if the driver was under the influence.

A tow truck removed the BMW from the scene of the crash.

