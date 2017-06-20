Elderly woman killed in crash with semi-truck in Santa Maria

June 19, 2017

A Santa Maria woman in her early 70s died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Bonita Elementary School, according to the CHP. It is suspected the woman was speeding. [KCOY]

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., the victim’s blue Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a trailer that was carrying agricultural equipment on Highway 166, just west of Bonita School Road.

The collision wedged the Impala under the rear of the trailer for several hours. Emergency responders used the jaws of life to extricate the car.

Medical personnel pronounced the women dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, police said.

Authorities closed Highway 166 in the area for about three hours before reopening it.

