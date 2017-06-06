Father slams SUV into Templeton elementary school

A man waiting to pick his child up from school on Monday choked on a drink, stepped on the accelerator and crashed a Land Rover into a building at a Templeton elementary school, injuring one person, according to the CHP.

Around 12:45 p.m., Mark Johnson, 52, of Paso Robles was sitting in his 2007 Land Rover in the parking lot at Vineyard Elementary School. After choking on the drink, he became light headed and stepped on the gas, Johnson said.

Johnson drove the Land Rover into a room near the school cafeteria. The entire vehicle ended up inside the school.

At the time, a maintenance workers was walking through the building and was hit with debris. The worker, 67-year-old John Fahey of Paso Robles, suffered a laceration to the back of his head.

The laceration was reportedly a minor injury, but emergency personnel transported Fahey to the hospital. Johnson did not suffer any injuries, nor did any children.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

