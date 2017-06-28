Fire destroys Big Bang Theory star’s Santa Margarita home

June 27, 2017

Big “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s ranch in rural Santa Margarita burned to the ground on Monday night in the Hill Fire. Galecki, who uses the ranch as a getaway, is frequently seen in establishments in Santa Margarita and Pozo. [TMZ]

As of Tuesday evening, the Hill Fire has burned 1,598 acres and is 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire

Galexki told TMZ, “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.

“It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.”

