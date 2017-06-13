Former Grover Beach officer facing new charge of manslaughter over dog attack

June 13, 2017

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is filing an additional charge of felony involuntary manslaughter against the former Grover Beach police officer whose dogs attacked and killed a 64-year-old Grover Beach man.

Alex Geiger, 25, already faces two felony counts of owning a dog trained to attack while failing to exercise ordinary care, which could land the former officer up to three years and eight months in prison. Geiger is not facing any additional prison time as a result of the new charge.

Prosecutors, though, were seeking more angles on which they can try and convict Geiger. During a preliminary hearing Monday, Deputy District Attorney Stephen Wagner filed a motion to amend the criminal complaint against Geiger so that it would include the involuntary manslaughter charge.

On Dec. 12, Geiger’s two dogs chewed through a fence and attacked Betty Long, 85, in her front yard. Long’s neighbor, David Fear, went to assist the woman, and Geiger’s Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd turned their aggression on Fear.

Fear died shortly after the brutal attack. Long survived the attack with a broken pelvis and a broken shoulder. She returned home earlier this year after undergoing a shoulder replacement and spending time in a rehab facility.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services personnel euthanized the Belgian Malinois on the day of the attack. Animal services personnel let Geiger keep the German Shepherd, but then removed it from Geiger’s custody after CalCoastNews reported that both dogs participated in the attack.

The Belgian Malinois, which was a former police K-9 that Geiger handled as an officer in the Central Valley, was the more aggressive dog. The dog was Geiger’s personal pet at the time of the attack, though the officer had been lobbying the Grover Beach Police Department to launch a K-9 unit.

Last September, Geiger purchased the Belgian Malinois, Neo, from the Exeter Police Department for $5,287.50 and brought it to Grover Beach. Sources from within the Exeter Police Department told CalCoastNews that Neo had some training and behavioral issues.

Shortly after Geiger moved into his Grover Beach home, his neighbors began having issues with the dogs. Neighbors said the dogs were left unattended for long periods of time, and they would try to break through the fence while angrily barking.

On Monday, Geiger appeared in court, but a judge continued the preliminary hearing after prosecutors moved to amend their complaint. The prosecution must now prove it has enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

