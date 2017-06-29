Former Los Osos Director Michael Wright dies at 68

June 29, 2017

Former Los Osos Community Services District director R. Michael Wright passed away on June 26 at the age of 68. He fell at work and died several days later.

Wright was a member of the Los Osos board from 2011 through 2016, as board president in 2015. Wright declined to run for the 2017 board.

On July 9 at noon, a service will be held for Wright at Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church in Morro Bay.

