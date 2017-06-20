Fresno gangsters fracture woman’s skull on Avila Pier

Amid a fight on the Avila Pier Friday evening, a gang member from the Fresno area threw a beer bottle that hit a 20-year-old Merced County woman in the head, fracturing her skull, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested three admitted gang members from Fresno following the incident. CHP officers found the suspects inside a vehicle with a loaded handgun, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Around 8 p.m., Gregory Rodriguez, 20; Nicholas Rodriguez, 18; and two others approached the victim and her friends outside the restrooms on the Avila Pier. The two groups exchanged words and a fight broke out.

During the fight, Gregory Rodriguez grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at the victim, striking her in the head, witnesses said. The victim was transported to a hospital in San Luis Obispo.

While deputies were heading to the scene, they received notification that CHP officers had stopped a vehicle with four males suspects. Deputies arrested three of the four suspects.

Deputies charged Gregory Rodriguez and Nicholas Rodriguez with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and assault causing serious bodily injury. Andrew Michael Alonso, 27, was arrested for having a $200,000 warrant out of Fresno in a domestic violence case. Each of the three arrested suspects also face gang enhancements.

According to the sheriff’s office website, Gregory Rodriguez currently remains in custody with his bail set at $175,000; Nicholas Rodriguez is still in jail with his bail set at $150,000; and Alonso is no longer in custody.

