Grossman’s San Luis Ranch project heads to SLO planning commission

June 7, 2017

Developer Gary Grossman, who has donated big money to local politicians, is set to bring his San Luis Ranch project to the SLO Planning Commission.

Grossman, a major donor to San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill and Hill’s political allies, owns the former Dalidio ranch that was the center of a longtime development controversy in the city of SLO. The ranch is a 131-acre property between Highway 101 and Madonna Road, which is located in the county but may soon be annexed by the city.

On Wednesday, the SLO Planning Commission will consider approving an application to the San Luis Obispo County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) for annexation of the San Luis Ranch property. The planing commission is also being asked to approve the environmental impact report and a general plan amendment for Grossman’s project.

Plans for San Luis Ranch include up to 580 homes on 40 acres, as well as 60 acres of organic farming and open space. Grossman is also proposing 200,000 square feet of commercial space, 150,000 square feet of office space and a 200-room hotel.

The homes Grossman plans to build range from 250-square-foot apartments to 2,200-square-foot houses. All of the homes would be constructed on small lots, which would be no larger than 3,200 square feet.

In order to mitigate the impacts of the development, Grossman said he plans to contribute millions of dollars toward infrastructure in the area, which would include new streets and possibly a Prado Road overpass.

Unlike Dalidio’s project, Grossman’s planned development has consistently overcome regulatory hurdles. Previously, the San Luis Obispo County Airport Land Use Commission set limits restricting the plans of developers, like Grossman, who seek to build high-density housing on the city’s southern edge.

But, the last SLO City Council voted to override the commission and allow high-density housing near the airport. Grossman’s plans may return to the council on July 5 as the city formally considers submitting an annexation application.

