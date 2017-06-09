Lompoc man missing more than two weeks after heading to Las Vegas

June 9, 2017

More than two weeks after a 27-year-old man departed his Lompoc home to visit a relative in Las Vegas, he is still missing and law enforcement officials are unsure as to his whereabouts.

Zacharey “Tayler” Wilks never arrived at his destination, and no one has had contact with him since May 24. On that day, Wilks is believed to have been driving along Highway 166 near Cuyama. Wilks’s cellphone was tracked to the area, but the phone is currently off.

Authorities say Wilks was driving a 1994 black Honda Civic with Acura rims and a California license plate with the number 7SGR202. Investigators have not located the vehicle.

Wilks is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. A Facebook page called Find Zachary Wilks says the Lompoc man is very approachable and kind, and he smile a lot.

A candlelight prayer vigil of hope is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Park in Lompoc. Anyone who has information about Wilks location is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

