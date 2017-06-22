Lompoc prison fight leaves 12 people injured

June 22, 2017

A fight at the minimum-security Lompoc Federal Correctional complex on Wednesday evening left nine inmates and three prison staffers injured. [KSBY]

Around 9 p.m., a fight broke out between inmates. Guards immediately contained the incident and sent the inmate population into their housing units, according to prison staff.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. Still, multiple ambulances came out to the prison.

Authorities placed the prison on limited operational status. Off-duty correctional officers were reportedly called in to respond to the incident.

Additionally, a checkpoint was reportedly set up in Lompoc, and drivers were forced to turn around at a bridge over the Santa Ynez River.

The Federal Correctional Complex has been in the news several times over the past year due to a string of incidents in which inmates walked away from the prison camp.

Loading...