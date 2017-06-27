Madonna Enterprises planning hotel in Atascadero

June 27, 2017

Clint Pearce, of Madonna Enterprises, plans to build a 120-room hotel in Atascadero near the site of where Wal-Mart was previously expected to open.

Plans for the hotel include four stories with outdoor patio spaces, a pool, a fitness room and meeting spaces. There would also be a 147-space parking lot.

The planned hotel is located on a 2.42 acre lot north of Del Rio Road between Highway 101 and El Camino Real. The area is known as the Annex portion of what was previously planned to be the Wal-Mart development. The new development is expected to be known as the Del Rio Road Maketplace, according to a city staff report.

Since 2013, Pearce has owned all portions of the Annex site. Plans for the site have shifted from retail to a tourism-oriented development.

City staff says the shift is consistent with current economic trends as retail is becoming increasingly internet driven. Wal-Mart, too, cited increased online shopping when deciding to abandon its plan to open an Atascadero location.

Pearce’s hotel project will appear before the Atascadero Planning Commission Wednesday evening. Atascadero city staffers are endorsing the development. Still specific plan amendments are needed, which must be approved by the city council.

