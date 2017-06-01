Man caught after threatening worker with knife in SLO
June 1, 2017
A man evaded capture only temporarily after threatening an employee at a San Luis Obispo store on Tuesday with a knife, according to police. Upon arresting the man, officers learned the suspect had also been using a knife to damage cars.
Around 9:40 p.m., a citizen reported that a man was threatening an employee with knife. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.
Witnesses describe the man as a white transient who was wearing a brown trench coat and carrying an athletic bag.
At 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the victim saw the suspect in front of the store and called 911. Officers then found Dawayne Tuleya several blocks away and the victim identified him as the suspect.
Officers arrested Tuleya on charges of felony criminal threats and brandishing.
Additionally, police determined Tuleya had vandalized three cars with a knife over the last month. The damage to the vehicles is estimated to be more than $5,000.
Police also charged Tuleya with felony vandalism. Tuleya is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $90,000.
We have idiots fighting with cops and they get $20,000 in bail and this guy gets $90,000?!?! Looks to me like he couldn’t post $900 in bail.
A Google search shows he was arrested March 29, here in SLO for public intoxication.
I don’t know what the problem is in this town, but the transients are out of control here. Don’t even think about walking around any dark corners in the city at night.
If the stupid locals would quit falling for their hard luck stories and giving them money every day, maybe they’d leave.
Are the police no longer able to tell the press the residency of an arrested person? Or are transients able get away with not carrying any identification?
Build it and they will come.
Yep. Another one of our homeless fine citizens who give so much to society and take so little.