Man caught after threatening worker with knife in SLO

June 1, 2017

A man evaded capture only temporarily after threatening an employee at a San Luis Obispo store on Tuesday with a knife, according to police. Upon arresting the man, officers learned the suspect had also been using a knife to damage cars.

Around 9:40 p.m., a citizen reported that a man was threatening an employee with knife. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses describe the man as a white transient who was wearing a brown trench coat and carrying an athletic bag.

At 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the victim saw the suspect in front of the store and called 911. Officers then found Dawayne Tuleya several blocks away and the victim identified him as the suspect.

Officers arrested Tuleya on charges of felony criminal threats and brandishing.

Additionally, police determined Tuleya had vandalized three cars with a knife over the last month. The damage to the vehicles is estimated to be more than $5,000.

Police also charged Tuleya with felony vandalism. Tuleya is currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $90,000.

