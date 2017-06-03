Man who killed Arroyo Grande girl denied parole

June 3, 2017

One of two men who beat, strangled and killed a 10-year-old Arroyo Grande girl in 1979 was denied parole last month. This is the eighth time the state has found Randy Cook, now 55, unsuitable for release.

Cook was one of four people convicted in the murder of Tameron “Tami” Carpenter in July 1979.

The victim had accused William Record of molesting her at an Ice Cream factory in Arroyo Grande and at a swimming pool in Avila Beach. Shortly before the child was slated to testify against Record, her body was found in a shallow grave in Avila Beach.

Investigators discovered Record, then 54, had paid his step daughter BranDee Tripp, her husband Hilton Tripp, and their friend Cook, to kill the girl to keep her from testifying. The three conspirators kidnapped the child from a grocery store, took her to a remote campsite in Avila Beach where Cook and Hilton Tripp beat and strangled the child.

Record and BranDee Tripp were convicted of second-degree murder. BranDee Tripp was paroled in 2008, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Record died in 1984, shortly before his conviction was to be overturned on a technicality.

Both Hilton Tripp and Cook were convicted of first-degree murder.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Nik Dandekar argued successfully against Cook’s release at a Parole Hearing on behalf of the State of California.

On July 26, Hilton Tripp is scheduled for a parole consideration hearing.

Loading...