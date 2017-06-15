Morro Bay residents show support for pot dispensaries

June 15, 2017

At a community workshop held Wednesday, Morro Bay residents indicated they support having medical marijuana dispensaries and delivery services operating in the city. [KSBY]

During a gathering at the veterans’ hall, Morro Bay officials asked city residents to place dots next to marijuana policies they support or oppose. The issues included medical and commercial dispensaries; delivery services; indoor and outdoor cultivation; and taxation.

According to the dots residents placed, the community supports having marijuana dispensaries, though residents would prefer they are medical, rather than recreational pot businesses. Most community members suggested the city should tax marijuana sales, and dispensaries should be kept within Morro Bay’s central business district.

A majority of participants also showed support for marijuana delivery services. With regard to growing marijuana, attendees at the workshop gave more support for indoor cultivation, rather than outdoor grows.

There was a minority of workshop attendees who oppose marijuana usage and business activity in Morro Bay altogether.

The city plans on conducting another workshop prior to staffers drafting marijuana regulations. City officials hope to have regulations in place by the end of the year.

Loading...