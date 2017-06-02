Nipomo man charged with murdering his girlfriend
June 1, 2017
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies have charged a 24-year-old Nipomo man with murdering his girlfriend Paulina Ramirez-Diaz early Wednesday morning.
Julio Cesar Alonso allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend in the neck. After receiving a 911 call, deputies arrived at a home on the 600 block of Pomeroy Road in Nipomo where the couple lived with Ramirez-Diaz’s parents.
Inside the homes, deputies found the victim’s body.
The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.
