Nipomo man charged with murdering his girlfriend

June 1, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies have charged a 24-year-old Nipomo man with murdering his girlfriend Paulina Ramirez-Diaz early Wednesday morning.

Julio Cesar Alonso allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend in the neck. After receiving a 911 call, deputies arrived at a home on the 600 block of Pomeroy Road in Nipomo where the couple lived with Ramirez-Diaz’s parents.

Inside the homes, deputies found the victim’s body.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500.

Loading...