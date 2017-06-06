Recently deported Nipomo murder suspect released from jail, then re-arrested

June 6, 2017

The 24-year-old Nipomo man who was arrested for murdering his girlfriend less than a year after he was deported to Mexico was released from San Luis Obispo County Jail on an apparent technicality. Deputies then re-arrested the suspect without him leaving the jail facility, and he currently remains in custody. [Tribune]

Last week, Julio Cesar Alonso stabbed to death his girlfriend Paulina Ramirez-Diaz at a home where the couple lived with Ramirez-Diaz’s parents, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. Following Alonso’s arrest, it became apparent that he had been deported to Mexico last August.

Alonso’s criminal record includes at least several convictions. In 2014, Alonso began serving a four-year sentence for evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, as well as for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, vandalism and driving under the influence causing bodily harm. Alonso was convicted of each of the crimes in Santa Barbara County.

In Dec. 2015, Alonso was released on parole. He was discharged from parole in 2016, but reportedly spent eight months at an ICE detention facility before being deported.

Alonso has lived the majority of his life in the United States, according to an article published about him in The Desert Sun.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies briefly released Alonso from custody because the SLO County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges in the murder case. Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said Alonso’s immigration status does not give the sheriff’s office the authority to hold him without a charge.

Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham said prosecutors would decide on the charges they file following an autopsy that was scheduled to take place on Monday. Alonso will probably be arraigned on Tuesday or Wednesday, Cunningham said.

Alonso is currently being held without bail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

