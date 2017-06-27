Scaffolding collapses in Pismo Beach, 5 injured

June 27, 2017

Five people suffered injuries, several critically, after scaffolding collapsed Tuesday morning in Pismo Beach, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the scaffolding collapsed onto the beach south of the Kon Tiki Inn. The collapsed appeared to have occurred at a home adjacent to the hotel along the cliff.

Pismo Beach and Cal Fire personnel found people trapped at the scene of the accident.

Emergency personnel rescued the victims who were then transported to local hospitals. Two people were reportedly in critical condition. The other three had minor injuries.

Loading...