School bus driver allegedly molested 9-year-old girl

June 8, 2017

An Arroyo Grande man who allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl while working as a bus driver for the Lucia Mar Unified School District was arrested on Wednesday.

Last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office mounted an investigation after receiving a report that David Kenneth Lamb, 48, sexually molested the 9-year-old girl. Detectives then served a search warrant at Lamb’s home in the 1900 block of Lyn Road in rural Arroyo Grande.

On Wednesday, detectives questioned Lamb and then arrested him on multiple counts of committing lewd acts with a minor.

Deputies booked Lamb into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $100,000. Investigators request that anyone who has additional information about the case call the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.

