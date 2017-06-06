Shot fired into family home in San Miguel
June 6, 2017
At least one shot was fired into a San Miguel family’s home on Monday while two adults and three children were inside. [KSBY]
Shortly before 9 p.m., the shot was fired into the home on the 1700 block of Mission Street. No one suffered any injuries as a result of the shooting.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies came out to the scene but did not locate any suspects. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.
The Sheriff’s Gang Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Authorities say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
With all of the crime in the North North County, the need for a substation is stronger than ever. Career criminals know that they can get away crimes because of the lack of law enforcement and the time it takes for them to get there once called.
I’m in NO way blaming law enforcement- they can only get to San Miguel as fast as they can. But substation nearby sure would benefit the people of San Miguel who are literally hit by burglars, prowlers, druggies etc, etc on a daily/nightly basis. Criminals are getting braver and more blatant due to the passing of Prop 57 and 47 which made many felonies misdemeanors. Which means criminals continually commit the same crimes over and because they know there will be no real consequences.
Closer station still may not help. They don’t sit in station they are out on patrol. They may get there in less than five minutes or longer depending where they are. Even then someone can be long gone.
Need to step up laws to deter or if not deter, then put away. Also even better reason for having gun ownership. Best course of action is to protect yourself and not wait on the cops.