SLO attorney accused of theft
June 17, 2017
FBI agents arrested a San Luis Obispo attorney Thursday on 28 counts of wire fraud related to allegations he stole approximately $250,000 from the trust account of a client to spend in gambling casinos. Stephen Ronca then pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.
Ronca allegedly transferred money from a client’s living trust into his own account. He also withdrew some of the money while at casinos in Las Vegas, South Lake Tahoe and Santa Ynez, according to a federal indictment.
In addition, Ronca allegedly used property held in the trust as collateral for a loan. To pay off the loan, Ronca then sold the property located on Poinsettia Street in San Luis Obispo.
In March, the State Bar of California suspended Ronca’s law license for 30 days and placed him on probation for a year for gross negligence.
“Ronca stipulated that due to gross negligence, he mishandled his client trust account and failed to maintain sufficient funds to cover all client related payments from it, an act involving moral turpitude, dishonesty or corruption,” according to the State Bar of California. “In aggravation, there were multiple acts of wrongdoing. In mitigation, Ronca had practiced for 18 discipline-free years.”
Ronca’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Los Angeles. Each of the 28 fraud charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.
The State Bar really whupped his ass! 30 day suspension and a years probation for 28 counts of bla bla bla. So glad they are looking out for us consumers. Keep up the good work and collect a fat pension on us taxpayers when you retire. This guy gets out of jail and he will be fleecing your old mom in no time.
And for that, the only disciplinary action handed down by the State Bar was a 30 day suspension?!
I’m certain for this fine upstanding attorney his dog ate his client’s papers…but before you go all pit bull on the dude let me remind you he hasn’t been convicted on the 28 counts yet. The State Bar will no doubt use any conviction as a way to permanently keep him from practicing law. Innocent until proven an attorney…