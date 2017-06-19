SLO bicyclist struck and killed while racing in Kansas

June 19, 2017

A 61-year-old San Luis Obispo bicyclist was struck and killed in Kansas Saturday night amid a bike race across the United States. Eric Fishbein was participating in the Trans Am Bike Race, which begins in Oregon and ends in Virginia.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Fishbein was riding in the roadway on Highway 96 in West Kansas when a woman driving a 2014 Honda Accord struck him from behind, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Trans Am Bike Race confirmed Fishbein’s death.

“We are terribly saddened and our thoughts are with his family during this time,” the bike race said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Some will keep pedaling, some will go home. We urge all to take the time to find the quickest path to healing.”

