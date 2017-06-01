SLO County employee arrested for distributing child pornography

June 1, 2017

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police arrested an administrative assistant for the San Luis Obispo County planning department on May 16 for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

After a short investigation, police served a search warrant at 35-year-old Alex Daniel Rosen’s home on the 700 block of Evans Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered hundreds of images of adolescent boys and girls engaged in sex. Officers seized one laptop, two desk tops and six external hard drives.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is part of the Child Exploitation Task Force and takes a proactive approach against child exploitation throughout the county, said Shawn Cosgrove, Arroyo Grande Police Department investigative sergeant.

“We are very, very proactive on all cases of child exploitation,” Cosgrove said. “Preventing hands on offenses is our ultimate goal.”

Following the search of Rosen’s home, officers asked county technicians to search planning department computers Rosen had access to for child pornography. It has been determined that Rosen was not downloading child pornography from county computers.

Officers arrested Rosen for possession and distribution of child pornography and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

