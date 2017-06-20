SLO County Planning Commissioner Dan Del Campo dies at 69

June 19, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Dan Del Campo died Friday at his home in Oak Shores. He was 69 years old.

In January, Supervisor John Peschong appointed Del Campo to the planning commission. Before joining the commission, Del Campo worked for six years as a talk show radio host on KPRL.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Planning Commissioner Dan Del Campo’s passing this week,” Peschong said. “He has a long history of public service in California and, though he only served for a short time on the County’s Planning Commission, he will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife Mary Jo, his family and loved ones. We ask that the public respect their privacy as they grieve this loss.”

Before moving to the Central Coast, Del Campo served as both a councilman and mayor of Thousand Oaks.

