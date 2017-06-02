Was SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon’s pride flag torched?
June 2, 2017
It appears that San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon was the owner of the home where a gay pride flag was allegedly stolen and burned, according to several sources.
On Thursday at 9:52 a.m., a resident on the 1200 block of Mill Street called to report an act of vandalism. Officers described the incident at the time as destruction, damage and vandalism of property, according to an arrest log.
On Thursday afternoon, the police department reported in a press release that someone had burned a gay pride flag within the city limits, but did not give any other details about the alleged incident. Instead, the department spoke about reporting hate crimes and the department’s commitment to inclusivity, according to the press release.
In the police log posted earlier today, instead of listing the specific property address as is typical, the department listed the vandalism as having occurred on the 1200 block of Mill Street.
Police department staffers and Harmon have failed to respond to questions about the flag burning. It is unclear if the mayor or the LGBT community was the target of the vandalism.
While Harmon and city officials remain closed lipped regarding the alleged vandalism, Harmon has posted multiple videos and photos of gay pride flags on social media. On her Instagram account, she posted a video of herself waving a large gay pride flag in the air.
