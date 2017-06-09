SLO parking rates going up

June 9, 2017

Following a decision by the San Luis Obispo City Council this week, SLO’s parking rates are set to rise over the next few years.

Metered parking rates in downtown San Luis Obispo will start increasing at the beginning of next year. Currently, it costs $1.50 an hour to park in the downtown super core area. That rate will rise to $1.75 in Jan. 2018 and to $2 in July 2020.

Downtown core parking rates will rise from $1.25 to $1.50 next year and to $1.75 in July 2020. The outer downtown parking rates will increase from 75 cents to $1.00 in Jan. 2018 and to $1.25 in July 2020.

Drivers who park at metered spots in the outer downtown area have the option of purchasing monthly or quarterly parking permits. The monthly parking permits will increase from $40 to $60 next year and to $80 in July 2019 and $90 in July 2020. Quarterly parking permits will rise in price from $120 to $180 next year and to $240 in July 2019 and $270 in July 2020.

The cost of using city parking structures is also going up. The hourly rate at city garages will rise from $1 to $1.25 next year. In July 2020, the hourly rate will increase to $1.50.

For residents who live in parking districts, annual residential parking permits will increase from $10 to $15 next year, and they will rise to $20 in July 2020.

Additionally, drivers who have a habit of letting the meter expire will being may more in parking fines. The fine for parking at an expired meter will increase from $33 to $40 next year. Fines for other violations, like parking in a a passenger loading zone or parking in a lot without a permit, will also increase by $7.

