SLO police catch burglar, but stolen electronics remain missing

June 22, 2017

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man whom they say admitted to breaking into a downtown business over the weekend. The burglary resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars of electronics, which have yet to be located, according to SLOPD.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo police began investigating a burglary that occurred at Polymax LLC, a business located in the 800 block of Higuera Street. Investigators obtained surveillance video of the suspect, and on Tuesday, SLOPD posted images of the man on social media.

Several people, including two SLOPD downtown bike officers, then identified the suspect as Freddie Jess Sarenana, 37. Sarenana is a San Luis Obispo transient, a SLOPD press release states.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a San Luis Obispo officer stopped Sarenana and arrested him for the burglary. During the arrest, Sarenana was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and a methamphetamine pipe.

Sarenana admitted to committing the burglary. However, it is unclear what, if anything, he did with the stolen electronics.

Officers booked Sarenana into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the crime or the location of the stolen items contact police.

Loading...