SLO police probe burning of gay pride flag

June 2, 2017

San Luis Obispo police have launched a hate crime investigation into the alleged burning of a gay pride flag.

On Thursday, the police department received a report about the burning of a gay pride flag within the city limits. It is unclear if police have identified any suspects.

“San Luis Obispo is a welcoming city, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department is committed to the safety and inclusion of all its community members,” a SLO police news release states.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the alleged crime call the police department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP. Likewise, police encourage any community members who believe they have been victims of hate crime to call SLO police.

Members of the LGBTQIA community who have been the victims of hate crime may call the GALA center at 805-541-4252 in order to received referrals for support services.

