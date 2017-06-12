SLOPD catches one offender in DUI warrant sweep

June 12, 2017

San Luis Obispo police conducted a DUI warrant sweep on Saturday, which they say was a show of manpower that SLOPD can use to find people who drive under the influence and then skip court.

Officers served warrants for suspects who either failed to show up to court or violated probation in outstanding DUI cases. But, police only made one arrest.

Still, police say DUI warrant sweeps, as well as “high visibility” DUI enforcement, have a deterrent effect on those who violate the rules of the road and abuse alcohol and drugs.

“The best bet for anyone with a missed DUI court date is to go to court on their own now,” Sergeant John Villanti said. “If you don’t, that warrant isn’t going away. We’re going to come find you and take you to jail.”

Suspects who are caught with outstanding DUI warrants often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation. They also face personal embarrassment as friends, family and co-workers see them walking away in handcuffs, a SLOPD press release states.

SLOPD receives funding for DUI warrant operations from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration via grants administered by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

