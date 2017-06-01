Front Page  »  

Summer pop-up show and Memorial Day party, photos

June 1, 2017

On Memorial Day, Harold J Miossi Art Gallery’s had its first ever summer pop-up exhibition. Los Angeles-based artist Erin McKenna presented all new work in this exciting exhibition. The Harold J Miossi Art Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.







One Comment

  1. SLOnative says:
    06/01/2017 at 12:43 pm

    Who, What, When, WHERE…
    http://cuesta.edu/student/campuslife/artgallery/index.html
    I was wondering if it was located on his ranch.

﻿