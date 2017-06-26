Supreme Court partially reinstates Trump’s travel ban
June 26, 2017
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump’s “travel ban” can take effect, albeit with exceptions allowing some individuals from targeted countries to enter the United States. [USA Today]
Monday’s ruling states Trump may bar individuals from six Muslim majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — if they do not have a “bona fide” relationship with a person or entity in the United States. Travelers who have close relatives who are United States citizens; have been accepted at a United States university; or have been given a job to to work at a United States business are examples of people with bona fide relationships, according to the Supreme Court.
“The interest in preserving national security is, ‘an urgent objective of the highest order,’” the Supreme Court Justices wrote. “To prevent the government from pursuing that objective by enforcing (the travel ban) against foreign nationals unconnected to the United States would appreciably injure its interests, without alleviating obvious hardship to anyone else.”
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch indicated they would have allowed the ban to apply to all travelers from the six targeted countries.
The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses prior decisions by lower courts. Many commentators are calling it a victory or partial victory for the Trump Administration.
In January, Trump signed an initial executive order banning all travelers from seven countries from entering the U.S., even if they had green cards, visas or asylum. The initial order included Iraq on the list.
Multiple federal judges then blocked the order.
In March, Trump issued a revised travel ban barring most new immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days and halting the acceptance of refugees for 120 days. The revised travel ban exempted visa and green card holders, eliminated a provision giving preference to Christian minorities and included a waiver process for travelers claiming undue hardship.
Before the case arrived at the Supreme Court, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled 10-3 that the travel ban discriminated against Muslims, and the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that it violated federal immigration law by targeting certain people without improving national security.
Following the Supreme Court ruling, the reformed travel ban can take effect as soon as Thursday.
Thumbs up!
I completely support solid vetting but explain why Saudi Arabia is not on the list? Saudi Arabia has long been associated with anti US sentiment and terrorist connections (Does Bin Laden ring a bell?)
So why doe Saudi Arabia get a free ride? Check out the you tube clip which may explain it
I think my refrigerator or maybe even my toaster would be a better president than this assclown that got elected…
I get so sick of hearing these countries called “predominantly muslim” countries, or just plain “muslim countries.” They were not chosen because they are muslim. If it were a muslim ban, why is not the world’s largest muslim country, indonesia, is not on the list? And Wikipedia tells me there are 50 muslim-majority countries in the world–why are 44 of them missing from the ban?
They should be called six countries with known terrorist populations that do not have their own proper vetting processes in place. That’s how they made the list.
Maybe it’s because a certain POTUS keeps putting his foot in his mouth haha
I agree that the list of countries doesn’t seem quite right. Indonesia is supposed to be hotbed of terrorist training activities, while Saudi Arabia financially backs organizations deemed as terrorists. It’s almost as if “terrorism” is just the stated reason and not actually the true motive behind barring immigrants.
Another Win for El Trumpo, and a Win for America.